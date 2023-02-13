Advertisement
News

Sisters of St Clare to leave Kenmare after 160 years

Feb 13, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Sisters of St Clare to leave Kenmare after 160 years Sisters of St Clare to leave Kenmare after 160 years
Thew old St Clare's Convent in Kenmare. Photo: sistersofstclare.com
Share this article

The Sisters of St Clare are to leave Kenmare after 160 years.

Seven nuns from the order’s convent in Newry, Co Down initially settled in the South Kerry town, after being invited by the then Parish Priest, Archdeacon John O’Sullivan.

Over the year, the nuns were involved in the community, establishing schools and teaching crafts, including Kenmare Lace.

Advertisement

The religious congregation says it no longer has sufficient numbers to maintain a presence in Kenmare, so the remaining sisters will shortly close the convent and leave the parish.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus