Sisters of St Clare to leave Kenmare after 160 years

The Sisters of St Clare are to leave Kenmare after 160 years.

Seven nuns from the order’s convent in Newry, Co Down initially settled in the South Kerry town, after being invited by the then Parish Priest, Archdeacon John O’Sullivan.

Over the year, the nuns were involved in the community, establishing schools and teaching crafts, including Kenmare Lace.

The religious congregation says it no longer has sufficient numbers to maintain a presence in Kenmare, so the remaining sisters will shortly close the convent and leave the parish.