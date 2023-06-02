SIPTU says local authority needs to step up to support water and fire services in Kerry

Local authorities need to stop shrugging their shoulders and act to support Water and Fire services.

That’s the view of Karan O’Loughlin, divisional organiser with SIPTU, who was speaking ahead of water and fire services industrial action next week.

She says councils need to have contingency plans in plans during the industrial action, but don’t.

Ms O'Loughlin says this could lead to water shortages and significant disruptions across the county.

Talks between SIPTU, local authorities and government bodies, are to take place next week; Ms O’Loughlin says if the dispute is not resolved, strikes will ramp up.

Ms O’Loughlin says industrial action will take place, however services will be available in the instances of threat to life or on humanitarian matters.

The planned SIPTU industrial action takes place next week. The fire service industrial action takes place on Tuesday June 6th, while the water services industrial action will take place on Wednesday the 7th and Thursday the 8th of June.