SIPTU calls for independent inquiry into problems at UHK

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
SIPTU is calling for an independent inquiry into the problems at University Hospital Kerry.

SIPTU branch organiser, Donie Doody wrote to the CEO of South South West Hospital Group Gerry O'Dwyer at the start of the month about the shortage of nurses at UHK.

He says they are short 100 nurses; Mr Doody says he still hasn't received a response from the CEO of the hospital group.

Mr Doody says issues the hospital has been experiencing for some time, are being compounded in UHK.

Donie Doody says this is resulting in an unsafe working environment for staff:

