Sinn Féin TD raises difficulties with PCR testing delays in Kerry

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called for a clear strategy to be outlined by Government, given the difficulties in obtaining PCR tests in Kerry.

Deputy Daly said the booking system in Kerry is under huge strain with people having to wait days for test appointments.

He said that antigen tests are also in short supply.

Deputy Daly said that numbers of positive tests have exploded, and that HSE capacity is 300,000 tests per week, which equates 6% of the population.

The Sinn Féin TD says the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) should have foreseen the situation, and that messaging on who needs to go for a test must become clearer as huge numbers continue.

Deputy Daly said the Minister for Health must set out a strategy on how to manage the situation over the next few weeks and that antigen testing needs to be made freely available.