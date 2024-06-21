Sinn Féin justice spokesperson calls for acceleration in gathering of data on Domestic, Social and Gender Based Violence

Kerry TD Pa Daly has praised the courage of a victim of a man who received a suspended sentence for assaulting her.

Natasha O'Brien condemned the suspended sentence given to soldier Cathal Crotty who was found guilty of assault causing harm to her at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court .

The 22-year-old gave her a broken nose, concussion and bruising.

Deputy Daly, who's a solicitor and Sinn Féin justice spokesperson, says increasing sentencing for violent crimes doesn't necessarily result in a drop in such offences being committed.

The TD has called on the government to accelerate the gathering of data on Domestic, Social and Gender Based Violence (DSGBV).