Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris elected to Tralee LEA after fifth count

Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris has been elected in the fifth count for the Tralee Local Electoral Area, joining Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy (1st count) and Labour councillor Terry O'Brien (3rd count).

She has taken the third seat in the LEA - four seats remain to be filled.

The fifth count involved the distribution of her running mate Paddy Kevane's 386 votes.

Advertisement

Cllr Deirdre Ferris + 96 = 1,723 electing her as she has exceeded the quota of 1,688.

Sam Locke, Ind + 41 = 1,160

Paul Daly, Sinn Féin + 66 = 1,155

Advertisement

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 8 = 945

Angie Baily, Fine Gael + 8 = 874

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 13= 844

Advertisement

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin + 76 = 814

Sinéad Donnelly, Fine Gael + 18 = 743

Anluan Dunne, Green Party +15 = 702

Advertisement

Jacob Sweeney, National Party + 6 = 582

Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats + 15 = 471

Because Terry O'Brien's surplus (33 votes) and Deirdre Ferris's surplus ( 35) cannot affect the outcome of the count, the deputy returning officer Damien Ginty has eliminated the candidate left with the fewest votes, Mistura Oyebanji has been eliminated, and her votes are being distributed in the sixth count.