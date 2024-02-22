Advertisement
Sinaloa Cartel has emissaries on several continents says investigative journalist

Feb 22, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Sinaloa Cartel has emissaries on several continents says investigative journalist
The Sinaloa Cartel has emissaries operating on several continents.

That's according to an investigative journalist based in Mexico.

US government agencies consider the Mexican cartel to be the most powerful drug trafficking organisation in the world.

The group's been linked to last week’s seizure of almost €33 million worth of drugs at Cork Port.

Two Kerry men were arrested and are still detained in garda stations in the county.

Parker Asmann is a journalist with InSight Crime, a think tank and media organisation that investigates organised crime in the Americas.

Mr Asmann says he hadn’t been aware that the Sinaloa Cartel allegedly has a network operating in Ireland.

However, he says the organisation operates not unlike a multinational corporation with different business interests, although drug trafficking remains its primary activity.

