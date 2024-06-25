Shock expressed after upright spikes found nailed on Listowel footpath

A man’s expressed his shock after he found a set of spikes facing upright and nailed onto a footpath in Listowel.

James Stafford was taking his daughter for a walk in her buggy when he found the spikes pointed upward, which had been nailed onto the pavement near the Tim Kennelly roundabout.

Mr Stafford who removed them said they were on the footpath for at least 24 hours.

He says people in the area are outraged and believes the spikes could have caused serious harm to walkers, cyclists and dogs.