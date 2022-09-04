Advertisement
Shock and sadness over death of 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead at Glenbeigh Races

Sep 4, 2022 11:09 By radiokerrynews
A local councillor says he's never witnessed such an outpouring of grief and sadness in response to the death of a 13-year-old jockey at Glenbeigh Races yesterday.

The racing community is in deep mourning after the death of leading trainer Henry de Bromhead's son, Jack.

Jack de Bromhead died in a horse racing accident at Glenbeigh races yesterday evening.

The young jockey was taking part in what is known as the flapper races on Rossbeigh beach, part of the popular two day race meeting held every year at the scenic location in mid-Kerry.

The races have been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

The teenage boy received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

Cllr Michael Cahill extended his sympathies to Jack's parents, siblings, wider family and the racing community.

He says the sadness felt in Glenbeigh and Rossbeigh is unimaginable.

