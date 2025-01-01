Improvement works on the Shannon Way trail between Ahafona crossroads and Tarbert are now substantially completed and open to the public.

Members at the last full Kerry County Council meeting of 2024 heard the project includes surfacing, drainage, and fencing works, as well as the installation of way marking and trail head signage.

The works were funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) and by the council itself.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Martin O’Donoghue says the Shannon Way amenity will help improve the quality of life for local people and will add to the tourist experience in the area.