Advertisement
News

Shannon Way trail improvement works substantially completed and open to public

Jan 1, 2025 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Way trail improvement works substantially completed and open to public
The Shannon Way. Photo: Sport Ireland
Share this article

Improvement works on the Shannon Way trail between Ahafona crossroads and Tarbert are now substantially completed and open to the public.

Members at the last full Kerry County Council meeting of 2024 heard the project includes surfacing, drainage, and fencing works, as well as the installation of way marking and trail head signage.

The works were funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) and by the council itself.

Advertisement

CEO of Kerry County Council, Martin O’Donoghue says the Shannon Way amenity will help improve the quality of life for local people and will add to the tourist experience in the area.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mask-wearing now compulsory at University Hospital Kerry and other HSE sites
Advertisement
Portmagee continues unique New Year's tradition
Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents this year
Advertisement

Recommended

Racing in Fairyhouse and Tramore today
Two former World Champions in quarter-final afternoon session
Mask-wearing now compulsory at University Hospital Kerry and other HSE sites
Arsenal travel to Brentford this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus