€900,000 funding allocated to three Kerry amenities

Almost €900,000 in funding has been allocated to three Kerry amenities.

The North Kerry Greenway, the Shannon Way, and Castlegregory beach are to benefit from the money, which come from the Embracing Ireland's Outdoors Scheme.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement.

Half a million euro (€500,000) is going to the North Kerry Greenway for changing facilities in Listowel; the 10.5km trail runs between Listowel and the Limerick county bounds.

The Shannon Way / Slí na Sionainne, a trail from Ballybunion to Tarbert, is to benefit from €200,000 in funding for upgrade works.

€199,800 is going towards the upgrade of the Castlegregory beach amenity area.

This funding is from the the Embracing Ireland's Outdoors Scheme, a €14 million nationwide fund announced by Minister for Community and Rural Development, Heather Humphreys.

It covers 59 outdoor recreation amenities and aims to support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, and cycling.