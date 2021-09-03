Shannon LNG lodges fresh planning application

A fresh planning application has been made by Shannon LNG.

The application has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Planning was first granted to Shannon LNG in 2006 for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

However, the project has been beset by delays including concerns over the environmental impact of such a development including the possible use of fracked gas.

Shannon LNG Limited is now seeking ten-year planning permission for a proposed development in the townlands of Kilcolgan Lower and Ralappane, Ballylongford.

The application relates to the proposed Shannon Technology and Energy Park.

It will consist of a power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty and onshore receiving facilities.

The application is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

An Bord Pleanála is due to decide on the application by March 7th 2022.