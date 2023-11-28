Friends of the Irish Environment to decide within week on Shannon LNG challenge

An environmental group says it will decide within a week whether it will participate in a judicial review being taken by Shannon LNG.

Earlier this month, Shannon LNG lodged the appeal against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse it planning permission to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Friends of the Irish Environment have consistently opposed Shannon LNG’s plans for a €650 million LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Tony Lowes of the environmental group says they are considering whether to become a notice party to the High Court proceedings being brought by Shannon LNG.

A notice party is any one who may be affected by judicial review proceedings and any subsequent judgment.

Mr Lowe says they have a week to decide.

In taking the judicial review, Shannon LNG is challenging An Bord Pleanála’s refusal and has argued that the planning appeals board ‘misinterpreted and misapplied’ the government’s policy on fracked gas.