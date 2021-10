The world's largest cargo plane touched down in Shannon Airport this week.

The Antonov AN-225 arrived from China on Tuesday.

The six-storey-high, Ukrainian-built aircraft has a wing-span wider than the pitch at Croke Park.

Advertisement

Shannon Airport has the only runway in Ireland long enough to cater for the giant plane.

Aviation enthusiasts from all over the country travelled to Shannon to catch a glimpse of the Antonov before it departed on Wednesday morning.