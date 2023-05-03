Advertisement
Shannon Airport saw 300% rise in passenger number last year 

May 3, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Passenger numbers at Shannon Airport last year rose by 300%, compared to 2021.

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine cites the demand for international travel for Shannon Airport’s strong performance in 2022.

Passenger traffic for this year’s expected to exceed 2019 levels; the airport will operate 35 routes to 11 countries.

The Shannon Airport Group’s improved performance across its business is reflected in its 2022 financial results with an increase of over 76% in group turnover from continuing operations to €60.7 million compared to €34.5 million in 2021.

