Shannon Airport record busiest August in 15 years

Sep 11, 2024 13:52 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport record busiest August in 15 years
Shannon Airport has recorded its busiest August in over 15 years.
Shannon Airport recorded its busiest August in over 15 years as over 233,000 passengers used the airport last month.

This was a 5% increase on the same period in 2023.

During the first eight months of 2024, the airport recorded a 7% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period in 2023, as over 1.4 million passengers travelled through Shannon.

The airport is operating to 33 destinations in 11 countries across Europe, the UK and the US this summer season.

Commenting on the figures, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “Our commitment to providing a diverse range of destinations and the most seamless passenger experience is really resonating with customers from all over Ireland who have discovered the ease of flying from Shannon Airport.”

