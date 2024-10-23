Advertisement
Shannon Airport joins the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme

Oct 23, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Pictured L-R Pamela Brooks, Head of Operations at The Shannon Airport Group , Mary Considine, CEO The Shannon Airport Group and Ruth Rabét, Global Business Director, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Pic Arthur Ellis
Shannon Airport have become the first airport in Ireland to introduce tapitags to help raise awareness of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme.

They have joined the global initiative to support those in Ireland living with non-visible disabilities.

Passengers travelling through the airport can now avail of a free Sunflower lanyard to indicate that they have a non-visible disability, and would appreciate an offer of support.

The airport has introduced 15 tapitag points at locations throughout the terminal building where people can scan a QR code on their phone to learn more about the programme and the supports available at the airport.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is the latest in a series of initiatives to make the travel experience through the airport as seamless and inclusive as possible.

Pamela Brooks, Head of Operations at The Shannon Airport Group said: “We firmly believe that travel is for everyone, so we are very proud to officially become members of this incredible international network, dedicated to making the process of navigating public spaces such as airports, more accessible for people with hidden disabilities.

The Sunflower Lanyards are available free of charge at our Airport Services Desk."

