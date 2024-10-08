Shannon Airport is highest-ranked airport in Ireland

Shannon Airport is the highest-ranked airport in Ireland.

That's according to the latest annual Irish Customer Experience (CXi) report.

Shannon Airport has claimed the top spot in the travel category and ranked 4th overall in Ireland.

The national report rankled 150 organisations across 11 categories.

The report praised Shannon Airport for its friendly staff, efficient security process, accessible services, convenient parking and relaxed atmosphere.

Shannon Airport is one of only two airports in the world awarded 'Age Friendly' status by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It was the first airport in Europe to provide an autism sensory room (installed in 2017) as part of its Autism Awareness Programme.