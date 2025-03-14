Several key public buildings across Kerry will be lit up in green this St. Patrick's weekend.

In Tralee, County Buildings in Rathass, the Tralee Municipal District Office building on Princes Quay, and Ashe Memorial Hall on Denny Street will shine emerald.

The same will happen at the Killarney Municipal District Office building in Killarney Town Hall and ANAM Arts & Cultural Centre.

In Killorglin, the Area Services Centre building in Library Place will also be lit up in our national colour.