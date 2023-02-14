Several Kerry winners in Brides of Munster Wedding Industry Awards

There were several Kerry winners announced in the Brides of Munster Magazine Wedding Industry Awards 2023.

In the Wedding Candle Supplier of the Year category, Very Vintage Occasions, Listowel was the winner.

Cosmetic and Hair Restoration Clinic, Bon Secours Hospital Tralee won Wedding Beauty Supplier of the Year.

In the Wedding Dessert Specialist of the Year category, the award went to O’Carroll’s Cakes, Killarney.

The winner of Wedding Dress Shop of the Year was the White Ivy Bridal Boutique, Kenmare.

Suits Select, Tralee was awarded the Overall Wedding Supplier of the Year title.

Jenny Cotter from the Rose Hotel, Tralee was named Wedding Co-Ordinator of the Year, while the hotel was awarded Most Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year.

In the Restaurant Venue of the Year category, Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant was the winner.

Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney won the Most Experienced Wedding Venue of the Year.

The Runner-up Bridal Suite of the Year award went to the Heights Hotel, Killarney.

The Destination Wedding Venue of the Year was won by the Kenmare Bay Hotel.

Dingle Skellig Hotel was the winner of the Most Scenic Wedding Venue of the Year.

The title of Runner Up Wedding Venue of the Year went to the Brehon Hotel, Killarney.

Listowel Arms Hotel won two awards - Wedding Venue of the Year and Overall Wedding Venue of the Year.