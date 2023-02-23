Advertisement
Several Kerry winners at YesChef Takeaway Awards

Feb 23, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
There were several Kerry businesses honoured at the recent YesChef Takeaway Awards.

The Dingle Food Company won the Catering Service of the Year award.

Kerry Sushi, Tralee was the winner of the Innovation Award, while it was highly commended in Newcomer of the Year.

In the Sustainability Award, Bandito's Street Food, Tralee, and the Dingle Food Company were highly commended, while the Fish Box, Dingle won the Munster award.

The Fish Box was also highly commended in Fish Dish of the Year.

Leaf & Larder, Killorglin was highly commended in the Sandwich of the Year category.

