Several festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend

Jun 3, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
On the Queen's Drive, Killarney National Park. Included are Harley-Davidson* UK and Ireland, Gordon Dick, Nathan Baines, David MacPherson, Rachel Clark, Dan Preston, Fiona Carroll, Local Volunteer. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
A number of festivals are taking place across Kerry this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Listowel Writer’s Week runs until Sunday, with events including storytelling, poetry, and literary tours.

The Listowel Races June Bank Holiday Meeting begins tomorrow, with racing continuing until Monday; Sunday is Ladies Day.

K-Fest, Killorglin Arts Festival, runs from today until Monday, and features a range of music, and visual and performance art in pop-up galleries throughout the town.

Thousands of bikers from around the world are descending on Killarney this weekend for BikeFest – the country’s largest, open motorcycle festival.

Headquartered at the Bike Village on the grounds of the Gleneagle Hotel, it’s running from today until Monday.

The eight Kerry International Tattoo Convention is also taking place at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney from today until Sunday.

 

