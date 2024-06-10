Seven seats filled in Tralee LEA following recount

All seven seats have been filled in the Tralee LEA, following a recount.

The recount was requested by Thomas McEllistrim, in the early hours of this morning as just 7 votes are separating himself and Fianna Fáil’s Anne O’Sullivan.

The deputy returning officer Damien Ginty came to the podium and took us through the results of count 14.

Advertisement

There was one additional invalid ballot which resulted in there just being six votes separating the final two candidates for the final seat in the Tralee LEA.

The results of count 14, following the recount:

Angie Baily with 1,527

Advertisement

Thomas McEllistrim on 1,245

And Anne O’Sullivan on 1,251

The quota in the Tralee LEA is 1,688.

Advertisement

Both Angie Baily and Anne O'Sullivan were elected in count 14, securing the final two seats in the Tralee LEA without reaching the quota.

Thomas McEllistrim failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council.

The seats in the LEA have been filled by (in this order):

Advertisement

Mikey Sheehy,

Terry O'Brien,

Deirdre Ferris,

Advertisement

Sam Locke

Paul Daly

Angie Baily

Anne O’Sullivan

Sitting councillor Cathal Foley failed to retain his seat in the Tralee LEA,.

Sitting councillors Jim Finucane of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's Johnnie Wall didn't contest the election as they are retiring. Their parties managed to retain their seats in the LEA.

Pictured Angie Baily

Anne O'Sullivan