Seven Kerry schools are taking part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

BTYSTE judges selected 550 projects to be showcased in January in the RDS.

This year many of the projects centre on themes of health and the environment.

The exhibition will be in person, after being virtual for the past two years.

The overall winner will take home €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at the prestigious European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Brussels.