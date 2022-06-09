Advertisement
News

Seven arrests made in relation to Killarney assault

Jun 9, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Seven arrests made in relation to Killarney assault Seven arrests made in relation to Killarney assault
Share this article

Four teenage boys have been arrested in relation to an assault which occurred in Killarney almost three weeks ago.

Video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

It brings the total number of arrests to seven.

Advertisement

This incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 21st on Chapel Lane in Killarney town centre  when a group of youths knocked a young man to the ground.

A video showed how some of the kicks and blows struck the victim in the head.

Last week, it emerged that three teenage boys had been arrested and questioned in relation to the attack.

Advertisement

A separate video showed another young man being assaulted - this is also part of the garda investigation.

Gardaí in Killarney have arrested four more youths in connection with the incidents.

All seven who have been arrested are teenagers, the majority are under the age of 18.

Advertisement

Gardaí say they are investigating a number of assaults as well as breaches of the Public Order Act that occured on May 21st in Killarney.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus