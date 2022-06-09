Seven arrests made in relation to Killarney assault

Four teenage boys have been arrested in relation to an assault which occurred in Killarney almost three weeks ago.

Video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

It brings the total number of arrests to seven.

This incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, May 21st on Chapel Lane in Killarney town centre when a group of youths knocked a young man to the ground.

A video showed how some of the kicks and blows struck the victim in the head.

Last week, it emerged that three teenage boys had been arrested and questioned in relation to the attack.

A separate video showed another young man being assaulted - this is also part of the garda investigation.

Gardaí in Killarney have arrested four more youths in connection with the incidents.

All seven who have been arrested are teenagers, the majority are under the age of 18.

Gardaí say they are investigating a number of assaults as well as breaches of the Public Order Act that occured on May 21st in Killarney.