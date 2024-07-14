Advertisement
Series of free children events taking place across Kerry to celebrate National Play Day

Jul 14, 2024 12:35 By radiokerrynews
Series of free children events taking place across Kerry to celebrate National Play Day
A series of free events for children will be held across Kerry to celebrate National Play Day.

The programme of themed activity promotes play and recreation opportunities for children and young people across the county.

Cahersiveen, Killarney, Listowel, Killorglin and Tralee libraries will host a variety of free activities and workshops to celebrate the annual event. (including LEGO, sensory construction playtime, STEM Toys playtime and Irish myths and legends themed arts and crafts).

The initiative is a collaboration between Kerry County Council, Healthy Kerry, Kerry Library and Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership.

National Play Day takes place from Saturday July 13th to July 20th.

