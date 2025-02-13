Advertisement
News

Sentencing date set for Nathan McDonnell

Feb 13, 2025 14:49 By radiokerrynews
Sentencing date set for Nathan McDonnell
Share this article

A date has been set for the sentencing of Kerry businessman, Nathan McDonnell, for his role in a 32-million-euro drug operation, which had links to a Mexican cartel.

Mr McDonnell, from Ballyroe in Tralee, will be sentenced on the 28th of this month after the judges were today handed a report on the financial state of his business.

Earlier this week, the Special Criminal Court heard how he allowed a machine, which contained over half a tonne of crystal meth, to be stored at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Tralee.

Advertisement

He was the CEO of the garden centre at the time.

The father-of-three also admitted making arrangements to have the drug-filled machine shipped to Australia from the Port of Cork.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Enterprise and Tourism committed to bringing down costs for businesses
Advertisement
Kerry farmers urged to keep and feed poultry indoors following compulsory bird flu order
HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home
Advertisement

Recommended

96 Kerry residents to become Irish citizens at ceremonies in Dublin over next two days
Deadlines for Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) fast approaching
HIQA says it continues to closely monitor Camp's Ocean View nursing home
Kerry farmers urged to keep and feed poultry indoors following compulsory bird flu order
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus