Sentencing date set for Nathan McDonnell

A date has been set for the sentencing of Kerry businessman, Nathan McDonnell, for his role in a 32-million-euro drug operation, which had links to a Mexican cartel.

Mr McDonnell, from Ballyroe in Tralee, will be sentenced on the 28th of this month after the judges were today handed a report on the financial state of his business.

Earlier this week, the Special Criminal Court heard how he allowed a machine, which contained over half a tonne of crystal meth, to be stored at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Tralee.

He was the CEO of the garden centre at the time.

The father-of-three also admitted making arrangements to have the drug-filled machine shipped to Australia from the Port of Cork.