A section of the main Kerry- Limerick road will remain closed until 5 o'clock this evening.

This morning gardaí closed part of the main N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale at the Captain's Table.

This was after a truck went off the road.

Advertisement

Gardaí say there were no injuries.

However, the road will remain closed until 5pm until the truck can be removed.

Diversions are in place.