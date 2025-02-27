Section 39 workers working with Kerry's most vulnerable vote for strike action

SIPTU members in Section 39 organisations have voted for strike action in a row over pay.

Section 39s are non-profits that provide essential health and social care services on behalf of the state, without being part of the official health service.

Their employees are not guaranteed the same pay, pensions, or benefits as public sector workers doing the same job.

The Kerry Parents and Friends Association is one of the best known Section 39 organisations in this county.

Strike action was backed by 96 per cent of members who voted, when the ballot was counted this afternoon.

SIPTU's Damian Ginley, says the government needs to match its words about the importance of the sector with actions: