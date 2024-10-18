Advertisement
Second settlement reached following incident which killed Castleisland man

Oct 18, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Second settlement reached following incident which killed Castleisland man
The company which settled a High Court action with the family of a Kerry man who drowned while working on a bridge, has reached a settlement with the sole survivor of the incident.

Paul Murphy from Askeaton in Co Limerick had taken the case against a number of parties after the steel cage that they were working in fell into the River Shannon.

Mr Murphy suffered physical and mental injuries as a result of the incident nine years ago in which his two colleagues TJ O Herlihy from Castleisland and Bryan Whelan from County Clare drowned.

36-year-old O Herlihy and 29-year-old Whelan were stonemasons working on Thomond Bridge when the steel cage they were working on plunged into the River Shannon.

Mr O Herlihy’s family settled a High Court action earlier this year worth €1.1 million against Gaelach Droichead, trading as Irish Bridge, Paul Mulcair Ltd, Nationwide Crane Hire Ltd, Palfinger Ireland Ltd, Limerick City and County Council and Malachy Walsh and Co Ltd.

Their co-worker, Paul Murphy, managed to free his harness and was rescued by emergency first responders.

A statement issued by Mr Murphy’s solicitor revealed that a significant, undisclosed sum had been reached in the High Court but that he was disappointed that an apology was not issued.

 

 

