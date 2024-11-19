Second level teachers in Kerry are protesting this lunchtime as part of a national campaign calling for Leaving Certificate reforms to be delayed.

More than 30,000 ASTI and TUI members across the country are taking part in the demonstrations.

In the planned senior cycle overhaul, the examination of both English and maths would be reduced to just one paper; while project work, accounting for 40 percent of the overall grade, would be done in 5th year.

Teachers say they are not opposed to redevelopments but that comprehensive teacher training is needed well before any changes begin.

President of the ASTI, Donal Cremin from Rathmore says the reforms risk undermining the quality of the Irish education system: