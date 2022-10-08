Second man charged with murder of Thomas Dooley

A second man has today been charged with murdering his cousin, Killarney man, Thomas Dooley.

The 41-year-old accused, also called Thomas Dooley, was before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court before 2 o'clock this afternoon, where the Garda Emergency Response Unit was present.

Thomas Dooley, who was 43 and from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally assaulted before 12 noon on Wednesday at Rath Cemetery, Tralee where a funeral had been taking place.

Advertisement

His wife Siobhán was also injured in the attack and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday morning, the dead man's brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney appeared before Kenmare District Court charged with his murder and was remanded in custody.

Today Thomas Dooley who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork and who's a cousin of the deceased, was brought before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court and also charged with Thomas Dooley's murder.

Advertisement

The court heard when he was charged he replied "no comment".

His solictor Clodagh McCarthy requested that her client recieve any medical treatment deemed necessary.

She also made an application for legal aid for her firm, Frank Buttimer Solicitor; there was no objection to this.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters remanded Thomas Dooley in custody, as bail can only be granted in the High Court for a murder charge.

He’ll appear before Tralee District Court again next Wednesday (October 12th) via video link.