Advertisement
News

Seating vandalised at Kerry viewing point less than 24-hours after being installed

Apr 29, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Seating vandalised at Kerry viewing point less than 24-hours after being installed Seating vandalised at Kerry viewing point less than 24-hours after being installed
Share this article

Seating, which was part of improvement works costing €70,000 at a Kerry viewing point, has been vandalised less than 24-hours after being installed.

The benches were erected at Glounsharoon, on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale yesterday.

This area has views stretching across the county, including of Tralee and Castlemaine bays, and councillors and community groups had been calling for improvement works to take place there for years.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell says the damage caused was a pre-meditated and barbaric act:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus