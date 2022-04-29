Seating vandalised at Kerry viewing point less than 24-hours after being installed

Seating, which was part of improvement works costing €70,000 at a Kerry viewing point, has been vandalised less than 24-hours after being installed.

The benches were erected at Glounsharoon, on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale yesterday.

This area has views stretching across the county, including of Tralee and Castlemaine bays, and councillors and community groups had been calling for improvement works to take place there for years.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell says the damage caused was a pre-meditated and barbaric act: