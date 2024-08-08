Search is on for the next Miss Kerry

The search has begun for the next Miss Kerry to follow in the footsteps of current Miss Kerry, Leah Galloway from Ballyheigue.

The organisation is looking to find contestants from each county to take part in the Miss Ireland competition for 2024/2025.

The winners will represent their county in a showcase on the 29th of March 2025, to crown the 77th Miss Ireland.

Full details on how to enter are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available

Applications close on the 31st of August 2024.