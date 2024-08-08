Advertisement
News

Search is on for the next Miss Kerry

Aug 8, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
Search is on for the next Miss Kerry
Current Miss Kerry Leah Galloway pictured at House, Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy.
Share this article

 

The search has begun for the next Miss Kerry to follow in the footsteps of current Miss Kerry, Leah Galloway from Ballyheigue.

The organisation is looking to find contestants from each county to take part in the Miss Ireland competition for 2024/2025.

Advertisement

The winners will represent their county in a showcase on the 29th of March 2025, to crown the 77th Miss Ireland. 

Full details on how to enter are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available

Applications close on  the 31st of August  2024.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

80% decrease in gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during first six months of year
Advertisement
Planning granted for Cahersiveen eco-friendly tourism accommodation
Two Fianna Fáil councillors say they'll compete against Minister Foley at Kerry election convention
Advertisement

Recommended

Wyndham Too Windy As Start Is Delayed Until Tomorrow
Kate O'Connor In 19th Ahead Of Evening Session
West Kerry Cyclist Wins Bronze Medal With Team GB
80% decrease in gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during first six months of year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus