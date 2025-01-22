Advertisement
News

Search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee launched today

Jan 22, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee launched today
Share this article

The 2025 search for the Kerry Roses was launched today by 2024 Rose of Tralee Keely O'Grady and 2024 Kerry Rose Eimear Dineen

The event took place at the Heights Hotel Killarney

The 2025 Kerry Rose Selection will take place in the Heights Hotel Killarney on Saturday the 3rd of May.

Advertisement

Irish women aged between 18 and 29 years of age are encouraged to apply via the Rose of Tralee website.

Suzan O’Gara, Coordinator, explained about the application process:

“We encourage any woman aged 18-29 with an Irish heritage who is interested in taking part to simply apply and ignore any worries they may have!

Advertisement

I can understand completely that there may be natural underlying nerves or a shyness in people to put themselves in for the event, but I always say once you’ve sent the application in – the hardest part is over – and that part is easy!"

“I would urge anyone with an interest to reach out to us without delay – the Kerry Rose team will answer your questions and put your mind at ease to ensure as enjoyable a Rose journey as you can imagine! We are really looking forward to meeting this year’s Kerry Rose Entrants! If you’re still not sure it’s for you, get in touch and we will talk you through the process and you can make your decision from there!"

For any enquiries please email [email protected] or call 087 2801379

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

People throughout Kerry warned Storm Éowyn poses threat to life
Advertisement
Seven men charged with conspiring to import drugs worth more than €13,000 further remanded in custody
Kerry TD says he’s been told international protection applicants will be housed in North Kerry Hotel over coming days
Advertisement

Recommended

Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa appoints new general manager
Ferris: Extreme weather conditions should force council to rethink policy on solid fuel heating
An Bord Pleanála gives go-ahead for CPOs for Killarney inner link road
Kerry Group invests further €1 million into Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus