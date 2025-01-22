Search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee launched today

The 2025 search for the Kerry Roses was launched today by 2024 Rose of Tralee Keely O'Grady and 2024 Kerry Rose Eimear Dineen

The event took place at the Heights Hotel Killarney

The 2025 Kerry Rose Selection will take place in the Heights Hotel Killarney on Saturday the 3rd of May.

Irish women aged between 18 and 29 years of age are encouraged to apply via the Rose of Tralee website.

Suzan O’Gara, Coordinator, explained about the application process:

“We encourage any woman aged 18-29 with an Irish heritage who is interested in taking part to simply apply and ignore any worries they may have!

I can understand completely that there may be natural underlying nerves or a shyness in people to put themselves in for the event, but I always say once you’ve sent the application in – the hardest part is over – and that part is easy!"

“I would urge anyone with an interest to reach out to us without delay – the Kerry Rose team will answer your questions and put your mind at ease to ensure as enjoyable a Rose journey as you can imagine! We are really looking forward to meeting this year’s Kerry Rose Entrants! If you’re still not sure it’s for you, get in touch and we will talk you through the process and you can make your decision from there!"

For any enquiries please email [email protected] or call 087 2801379