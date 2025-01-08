Search for 2025 Rose of Tralee underway

The search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee is officially underway.

The annual Rose of Tralee International festival has been running for 65 years, and remains one of the highlights of the summer season in Kerry.

Rose selections will take place across 34 rose centers nationally and worldwide this year, ahead of the 2025 festival from 15th to 19th August.

Every rose selected at a regional competition to represent her county, city, or country, will enjoy a nationwide rose tour, before the five-day festival in Tralee full of activities.

The search for the rose escorts has also been officially launched, with full details on roseoftralee.ie.