Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on North Kerry coastline

Jul 4, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
The search continues today for missing hiker Sebastian Jaworski who was last seen in West Kerry eleven days ago.

The 46-year-old was last seen on the summit of Mount Brandon on Sunday, June 23rd.

The search for  Sebastian Jaworski is now concentrated along the North Kerry coastline after personal property was discovered on Banna Beach.

Dingle gardaí say the search operation is taking place off the coast at Banna, Ballyheigue and Ballybunion.

Banna Rescue is carrying out a ground search in its area; Glenderry Coast Guard Unit is also involved.

If you have any information or have found anything that may be of relevance, you're asked to call Dingle gardaí on 066 915 1522.

