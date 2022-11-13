Advertisement
Search for missing Kerry woman extended to Scotland

Nov 13, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Search for missing Kerry woman extended to Scotland
The search for a missing Kerry woman has been extended to the Isle of Lewis, Scotland.

Susan Forde, from Fossa, left the Caladh Inn Hotel in Stornoway at around 5.10pm on Sunday, October 16.

She was then taken by taxi to another hotel and was dropped in the car park.

However she never entered the building.

Susan’s family previously believed she was in France.

The social media posts about Susan Forde appeal for any information to be sent to [email protected] or ring Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160

