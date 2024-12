The search for a man missing from Killarney has been stood down after a body was discovered.

48-year-old Ruairi Lynch had last been seen in the Killarney area on 19th December, and a missing persons appeal was launched by An Garda Síochána on Christmas Day.

Volunteers also assisted in searches of the Killarney area.

Following the discovery of the man’s body, this search has now been stood down.