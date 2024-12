A search is continuing this afternoon for a missing person in Killarney.

Gardaí co-ordinated a search with the aid of Valentia Coastguard, which got underway at around 11am.

The Shannon based rescue-115 helicopter attended the scene around the Lakes of Killarney.

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Civil Defence, Iverage and Killarney water rescue and a large volume of volunteers are taking part in the search, which is continuing this afternoon