Sean Kelly doesn’t think farmers whose lands were burned accidentally should be penalised

Aug 30, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Sean Kelly doesn't think farmers whose lands were burned accidentally should be penalised
A Kerry MEP says it is illogical and unfair to penalise farmers whose lands were burned during the Killarney National Park fires in April.

The blaze, which started in the state-owned park impacted 2,000 hectares and spread to adjoining farmland; a garda investigation found no evidence of criminality in how the fire started.

The Department of Agriculture says lands burned between the period of 1 March and 31 August isn’t eligible for payment under the EU Basic Payment Scheme; farmers can appeal the decision.

Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says he has contacted the European Commission on the issue as this approach is not taken in other countries where accidental wildfires occur:

