School leavers urged to consider further education and training courses

School leavers in Kerry are being reminded that there are over 1,500 further education and training courses available to them.

These courses give students the opportunity to leave the points race behind them and provide a pathway to build a career that suits them.

SOLAS, the state agency responsible for further education and training in Ireland, is urging students to explore all their options.

Director of Further Education and Training at Kerry ETB, Owen O'Donnell says there are countless courses available to students that will clear pathways for learners to study at degree level or in to direct employment.

People who received their Leaving Certificate results last Friday can explore the further education and training (FET) courses on offer at www.thisisfet.ie.