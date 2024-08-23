Over 1,800 Kerry students collect Leaving Certificate results

Over 1,800 students collected their Leaving Certificate results across Kerry today.

The results were released to pupils county wide this morning at 10am, with students able to access them online and in person.

1,805 sat the state exams in Kerry in June, while nearly 130 (127) sat their Leaving Certificate Applied exams.

A post marking adjustment of 7-point-5 per cent on average was added to grades this year due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

These students from St Patrick’s Secondary School in Castleisland described how they felt collecting their results this morning.