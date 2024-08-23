Advertisement
News

Over 1,800 Kerry students collect Leaving Certificate results

Aug 23, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,800 Kerry students collect Leaving Certificate results
Share this article

Over 1,800 students collected their Leaving Certificate results across Kerry today.

The results were released to pupils county wide this morning at 10am, with students able to access them online and in person.

1,805 sat the state exams in Kerry in June, while nearly 130 (127) sat their Leaving Certificate Applied exams.

Advertisement

A post marking adjustment of 7-point-5 per cent on average was added to grades this year due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

These students from St Patrick’s Secondary School in Castleisland described how they felt collecting their results this morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Milltown and Valentia allocated €100,000 Town Centre First funding
Advertisement
Calls for Gardaí to be posted on Killarney roundabouts to ease traffic gridlock
ICGPs: Kerry falls far short of having enough GPs
Advertisement

Recommended

ICGPs: Kerry falls far short of having enough GPs
Facebook takes down fake Killarney rental listing
Kerry students reminded many ways to reach desired career
Milltown and Valentia allocated €100,000 Town Centre First funding
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus