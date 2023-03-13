Sceilg Mhichíl only European site selected for National Geographic project

Sceilg Mhichíl is one of ten historic sites worldwide that have been chosen for an initiative to help protect them from damage caused by climate change.

The Preserving Legacies project is funded by the National Geographic Society and international financial services group, Manulife.

There are two primary sites in the project, the Rice Terraces in the Philippine Cordilleras and Petra in Jordan.

Skellig Michael in South Kerry is among eight observer sites and the only one in Europe.

The others are: Angkor Archaeological Park, Cambodia; Border Fields, USA and Mexico, Historical Mosque City of Bagerhat, Bangladesh; Nan Madol, Micronesia; Levuka, Fiji; Koutammakou, the Land of the Batammariba, Togo and Benin; and P

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan says it’s recognition of Sceilg Mhichíl’s place in the pantheon of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The announcement was made by the Office of Public Works and the National Monuments Service at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.