Scartaglen man to face charge of murdering brother in Central Criminal Court

Dec 23, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Scartaglen man to face charge of murdering brother in Central Criminal Court
A Scartaglen man has been sent forward to the Central Criminal Court to face the charge of murdering his brother this year.

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor of The Village, Scartaglen, Castleisland, was sent forward on a single charge.

Fergus O’Connor appeared in Tralee District Court this week, when his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said the state’s book of evidence has been served on him.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to Mr O’Connor being returned for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court for trial or on a signed plea of guilty on the single charge in the state’s book of evidence against him.

That single charge is that he murdered his brother Pádraig at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, on June 28th this year, contrary to common law.

Judge Waters remanded Mr O’Connor in continuing custody at Cork Prison to 13th January.

Legal aid for Mr O’Connor was extended, and to cover two legal counsel for the Central Criminal Court.

