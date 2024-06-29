Advertisement
Man charged with murder of his brother in Castleisland appears in court

Jun 29, 2024 22:34 By radiokerrynews
A man has appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court charged in connection with the death of 42-year-old Padraig O'Connor at 32, An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

The court heard that the man charged, Fergus O'Connor, is a brother of the man who died.

Sergeant Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda Station gave evidence of charging 41-year-old Fergus O' Connor, who has an address at The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, with murder at Tralee Garda Station at 5.20 this afternoon. He said when cautioned,  Mr O'Connor made no reply to the charge.

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell, acting on behalf of Mr O'Connor,  agreed to a remand in custody but said his client would be making a bail application next week.

He said that the allegation is one of fratricide, which is the killing of one's brother, but that his client has denied the allegation of murder and will be pleading self-defence.

He asked that his client receive all appropriate medical treatment in prison and applied for legal aid on his behalf which was granted.

Judge Joanne Carroll remanded Mr O'Connor in custody to Cork Prison to appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday, July 3rd,  via video link.

