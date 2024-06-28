Man who died following suspected assault in Castleisland named locally

The man who died following a suspected assault in Castleisland has been named locally.

Paudie O’Connor, who was aged in his 40s, was found with fatal injuries outside a house in An Caisleán Mór around 12.30am.

Gardaí attended and Mr O’Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested and he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act this evening.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell, who is from Castleisland, says it’s a devasting day for the family and the local community.

He says the community will offer the necessary support to the family:

Anyone with any information in relation to this suspected fatal assault is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An image from the scene of the suspected fatal assault at An Caisleán Mór in Castleisland.