A Scandinavian retailer says a new outlet in Tralee will open next week.

Jysk has 3,000 stores globally and is opening six new Irish outlets before the end of the year, with up to ten more planned for 2022. The Danish company, which specialises in furniture and homewares, has told Radio Kerry it’ll open its store in Manor West on Thursday of next week (28th).

The new store will create 15 jobs. JYSK is a family-owned company with an annual turnover of €4.4 billion.