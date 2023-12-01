Santa parade to return to Tralee tomorrow

The magical parade featuring Santa will return to Tralee tomorrow.

It’s one of a number of events that’ll be taking place in the run up to Christmas.

There’ll also be an elf trail featuring festive characters and themes cabins, along with Ernie the elf who will be on visiting different places across the town.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall praised the businesses for supporting the events and urged people to support them in return by shopping locally.

The first parade will take place tomorrow at 2pm and Mayor Johnnie Wall says it’ll be a fantastic event:

There’ll also be Christmas Markets in the Island of Geese in Tralee on December 8th, 9th and 10th.

Other events taking place include musical performances and a New Year’s Eve street party and fireworks display.

Newly appointed president of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Stephen Stack says there will be something for everyone in the town in the run-up to Christmas: