Samantha Cookes pleads guilty to stealing €60,000 from Department of Social Protection

Feb 11, 2025 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Samantha Cookes has pleaded guilty to stealing over €60,000 from the Department of Social Protection at the Circuit Court in Tralee.

Ms Cookes was arraigned on two counts of deception, and 16 sample counts of stealing money from the Department of Social Protection.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told the court that the total sum involved was €60,334.

The court was told Ms Cookes falsely claimed she had suffered from Huntington’s Disease.

Ms Cookes has previously been known by several different names during her time in Kerry, including Jade O’Sullivan and Carrie Jade Williams.

The case was adjourned for sentencing, and Ms Cookes was remanded in custody.

